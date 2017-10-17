Draya Michele on Breaking Into Acting, Reveals If She’ll Return to Reality TV (Exclusive)

But working with Ellis also reminded her that “tomorrow isn’t promised.”

“We never thought that before the movie released we were going to lose someone,” she adds. “It was just unfortunate. We had to take a moment and just appreciate life.”

Even with small roles under her belt, the transition from reality TV to the film industry hasn’t been seamless.

“They’re not just giving away roles in Hollywood,” Michele says before describing the grueling audition process. “Don’t think because you live here you have an advantage, or because you’re already famous for something else. That’s just not the truth. I audition for so many things that I don’t get. It’s not easy, but that’s part of the reason why I like it, because it’s actually a challenge.”

Acting is a newfound passion for Michele, who always knew she would end up in entertainment in some capacity. As a child, Michele admits that she thought she would become a “pop star,” despite not being musically talented.

“I don’t sing and I don’t do music, that is just what I thought,” she explains with a laugh. “I never really got a chance to try it out, but never say never. It’s never too late to try something new.”