Dream Kardashian Celebrates 1st Birthday With Mermaid-Themed Bash From Mom Blac Chyna: Pics!
Happy Birthday, Little Mermaid! Dream Kardashian turned one last week and has celebrated the milestone with several soirees.
After the little cutie was showered with gifts by her famous aunts and dad, Rob Kardashian -- including her own pink car! – it was mom Blac Chyna’s turn over the weekend!
Chyna threw her little girl a mermaid-themed birthday bash, complete with a live mermaid swimming around the pool!
Dream was treated to a five-tier birthday cake, decorated with mermaid scales, shells, and fish tails. There were also under the sea-themed cake pops, cookies, candies, and more treats.
Proud mom Chyna rocked a stripped jumpsuit with a white crop top that had a purple seashell bra on it.
The birthday girl wore a pink tutu and a party hat with a Givenchy Paris shirt. She was joined by her older brother, King Cairo, who posed for photos with his sis.
And though that was her party look, Dream also rocked a mermaid costume with a pink shell bra and blue tail for her mom’s Instagram.
It is unclear whether Rob attended Chyna’s party, but it seems unlikely after the year these two have had. In October, Chyna sued Rob and the Kardashians for “slut shaming” her and the cancellation of her reality series Rob & Chyna.
MORE: Rob Kardashian Gets Daughter Dream Some Sweet New 'Wheels' for Her First Birthday!
This comes after a series of legal battles between Chyna and Rob after Rob shared NSFW images of Chyna on social media, which led to the deactivation of his account. The exes have since reached a custody agreement for Dream.
For more from Dream, watch the clip below: