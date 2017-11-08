Dream Kardashian Is Walking Ahead of Her 1st Birthday -- Watch

Dream Kardashian is a girl on the go!

Ahead of her first birthday on Friday, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter took a few of her first steps -- and her proud mother was sure to share the moment on Snapchat.

"Dreamy! Dreamy! Dreamy!" Chyna said as the little one walked toward her to snag a chicken nugget. "Go! Go! Go! Yeah! Yeah!"