Dream Kardashian Is Walking Ahead of Her 1st Birthday -- Watch
Dream Kardashian is a girl on the go!
Ahead of her first birthday on Friday, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter took a few of her first steps -- and her proud mother was sure to share the moment on Snapchat.
"Dreamy! Dreamy! Dreamy!" Chyna said as the little one walked toward her to snag a chicken nugget. "Go! Go! Go! Yeah! Yeah!"
Dream did her best to reach the nugget before she adorably stumbled to the floor.
Chyna's 5-year-old son, King, was also on hand to play with his little sister and enjoy a Sunday breakfast of eggs, hash browns and ketchup with his mom.
While Dream -- dressed in an adorable little dress -- played on the floor, King did some tricks with a pole.
It's been an exciting few weeks for Dream, who celebrated her first Halloween with not one, but three costumes. Chyna dressed her baby girl as Raggedy Anne, a skeleton and a crab.
