News

Dream Kardashian Is Walking Ahead of Her 1st Birthday -- Watch

By Jackie Willis‍
Blac Chyna shares videos of Dream
Photo: Instagram

Dream Kardashian is a girl on the go!

Ahead of her first birthday on Friday, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter took a few of her first steps -- and her proud mother was sure to share the moment on Snapchat. 

"Dreamy! Dreamy! Dreamy!" Chyna said as the little one walked toward her to snag a chicken nugget. "Go! Go! Go! Yeah! Yeah!"

WATCH: Blac Chyna Shares Videos of Dream Kardashian Crawling After Rob Calls Her His ‘Twin’

Dream did her best to reach the nugget before she adorably stumbled to the floor. 

Chyna's 5-year-old son, King, was also on hand to play with his little sister and enjoy a Sunday breakfast of eggs, hash browns and ketchup with his mom.

While Dream -- dressed in an adorable little dress -- played on the floor, King did some tricks with a pole.

It's been an exciting few weeks for Dream, who celebrated her first Halloween with not one, but three costumes. Chyna dressed her baby girl as Raggedy Anne, a skeleton and a crab.

The rest of the Kardashian family also went big for Halloween. Check out their creative costumes: 

Related Gallery