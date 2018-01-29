Drew Barrymore Reveals Parenthood Struggles: 'I Tell Her I Understand'

Drew Barrymore is getting real about motherhood.

The mama of two found herself on the outs with one of her kiddos after returning from an out-of-town trip. After spending a "family day" at the park with her daughters, Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3, the 42-year-old actress took a moment to reflect on her oldest child's feelings on social media. The Instagram photo featured the young girl lounging on a rock, turned away from her mother as her pink hair falls in her face.

"Sunday in the park with Olive. She’s 5 going on 13. She looks like a 90’s grunge girl. And has the attitude to go with it," Barrymore wrote. "She’s mad because mom has been out of town. I’m teaching her the word 'reentry' and that it can take a day."

The Blended star continued, adding that Olive soon forgave her.

"Let her get her mood out of her system and I tell her I understand," she said, alongside the hashtag #momsanddaughters. "And as soon as we can, let’s get back to our adventurer life. I am kind, patient and loving, because I truly do understand. By last night she came to my bed, and crawled in and we were back in each other’s arms."

Barrymore also shared a snap of her Frankie hopping rocks in her adorable Jelly Mallow jacket.

"Frankie is happy and doing her thing!" exclaimed the star. "Light as a feather. But then again, she almost always is. Kids are all so different. And today we play. Family day."

Despite their divorce in 2016, Barrymore and her ex, Will Kopelman, continue to co-parent the girls, which included recently spending the holidays together as a family.

