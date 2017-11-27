Drew Barrymore Shares Sweet Rare Pics With Her Daughters Frankie and Olive: ‘The Love of My Life’
Drew Barrymore couldn’t help but gush about the best parts of her life on Sunday! The 42-year-old actress first posted a rare photo of herself and her 5-year-old daughter Olive with their foreheads pressed together.
“The love of my life. Olive. Sunday. Thanksgiving weekend,” she captioned the shot. “I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday. This is a very special time. And may it bring out the best in all of us. And all the spirit of family and loved ones. I never knew I could love so much. I never knew I would be so lucky one day to be a mom. Thank you to all our many blessings for our family. And we wish them right back to yours.”
And Barrymore certainly didn’t forget her youngest, Frankie, 3, posting another pic with her daughter.
“The other love of my life. Frankie. Side by side, holding hands,” she wrote. “Best moments. I wish I could freeze them in time. To the old sounds of the carousel. Going round and round. These holidays can make me so nostalgic and just a big pile of mush!”
In the pic, Barrymore and her little girl are riding on a carousel, holding hands in between their plastic horses.
Though Barrymore keeps her social media posts to a minimum when it involves her two kiddos, she couldn’t help but share another adorable memory with Olive earlier this year. Watch the clip below to see the moment!
RELATED CONTENT:
MORE: Drew Barrymore Hits the Salon With Daughter Olive -- See the Adorable Pic!
MORE: 'Charlie's Angels' Reunion! Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Share Sweet Pic Together
MORE: Drew Barrymore Makes an Amazing Cameo in SZA's 'Drew Barrymore' Music Video