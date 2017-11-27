Drew Barrymore Shares Sweet Rare Pics With Her Daughters Frankie and Olive: ‘The Love of My Life’

Drew Barrymore couldn’t help but gush about the best parts of her life on Sunday! The 42-year-old actress first posted a rare photo of herself and her 5-year-old daughter Olive with their foreheads pressed together.

“The love of my life. Olive. Sunday. Thanksgiving weekend,” she captioned the shot. “I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday. This is a very special time. And may it bring out the best in all of us. And all the spirit of family and loved ones. I never knew I could love so much. I never knew I would be so lucky one day to be a mom. Thank you to all our many blessings for our family. And we wish them right back to yours.”