Drew Scott and Vanessa Lachey Suffer First 'DWTS' Injuries of the Season: See the Painful Moments
Staying 100 percent healthy is already proving to be a challenge for this season's Dancing With the Stars contestants.
During only the second week of official competition, both Drew Scott and Vanessa Lachey suffered painful dancing injuries during rehearsals, and both moments were caught on camera. In 39-year-old Scott's case, his injury occurred as he was swinging partner Emma Slater on the dance floor.
"I felt, like, a knot pop in my hamstring," he says as he abruptly stops the move and begins to limp. "It felt like a snap."
"Right now I can't bend my leg or put weight on it, so, I don't know what we're going to do for tomorrow," he later tells a clearly disappointed Slater. "So annoying!"
'Dancing With the Stars' Week 2 Preview: Who Are the Frontrunners? Who's Going Home?!
However, Scott seemed to take it all in stride in an Instagram post early Monday morning, hilariously sharing a snap of himself getting ready for Monday night's show in his undies.
"Soooo.. @theemmaslater said I needed a spray tan to bring out my #sexy for Latin night...be careful what you ask for! #TeamHotProperty #DWTS," he wrote.
As for Lachey, she suffered a bloody toe while dancing with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, which Chmerkovskiy shared on Instagram.
"That is gonna be so painful, this hurts my soul," Chmerkovskiy says as Lachey winces in pain. As he bandages her bloody toe, the mother of three cries tears of pain.
"I'm sorry, this is not nice," Chmerkovskiy comments.
The pro dancer praised his resilient partner on Instagram.
"I guess after childbirth what’s a little piece of meat and half of toe nail hanging out of off the tip of your big toe while you’re running out of time trying to prepare two dances for Monday and Tuesday on @dancingabc?" Chmerkovskiy wrote. "[She put on her shoes five minutes later and we kept running the dance]."
Despite her injury, a DWTS rep tells ET that Lachey is definitely still dancing on Monday night's show.
Lachey and Chmerkovskiy debuted strong last week, landing in second place on the leaderboard, while unfortunately, Scott and Slater placed third from last.
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd Face Off Against Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy in 'DWTS' Premiere
ET spoke to Scott after the show, where he said he hopes to impress judge Len Goodman this time around.
"I know Len loves the details," he explained. "And I'm that same kinda guy, so is Emma, so that's just something, you know, each week, it's going to get a little better."
"We're going to really impress Len with what I can do with my height and my clean feet," he added. "There's so much I'm learning. It's like a mind mill right now, getting all this new information I've never had, but I'm loving it."
Meanwhile, ET spoke with DWTS season 24 champ Rashad Jennings after last Monday night's season 25 premiere, where he jokingly admitted that he was jealous his partner -- Slater -- was dancing with another man!
Watch below: