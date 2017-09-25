Drew Scott and Vanessa Lachey Suffer First 'DWTS' Injuries of the Season: See the Painful Moments

Staying 100 percent healthy is already proving to be a challenge for this season's Dancing With the Stars contestants.

During only the second week of official competition, both Drew Scott and Vanessa Lachey suffered painful dancing injuries during rehearsals, and both moments were caught on camera. In 39-year-old Scott's case, his injury occurred as he was swinging partner Emma Slater on the dance floor.

"I felt, like, a knot pop in my hamstring," he says as he abruptly stops the move and begins to limp. "It felt like a snap."

"Right now I can't bend my leg or put weight on it, so, I don't know what we're going to do for tomorrow," he later tells a clearly disappointed Slater. "So annoying!"