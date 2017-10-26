Drew Scott Teases 'Epic' Halloween-Themed Routine for 'DWTS': 'You Guys Are Going to Love This!' (Exclusive)

At the time of our interview, Scott was shooting in Toronto, Canada, and told us he was going to be traveling to Texas, then again to Toronto, all before heading back to Los Angeles for the upcoming show on Monday.



"With my schedule, I'm doing 12-14 hour days," he shared. "For example, last night, I took the red eye from L.A. to Toronto, I landed at 6:45 a.m. and went straight to set. I've been filming since 7:30, I film until five and then I have an hour of ADR voice work. Then, I go into a production meeting, and go straight from there into dance rehearsal until midnight."



Scott joked that, basically, he's not getting much sleep lately… but it's all worth it!



"Oh my God, that's the one thing I miss!" he exclaimed. "I think my average sleep over the last two months has probably been about four hours. But for me, I love challenging myself. I am a lifelong student, and anything I do, I'm all in."



"This is truly a passion," he added. "Especially to learn how to dance for my first dance. At the end of the day, I can tell you, I'm not as good of a dancer as some of the other competitors, like Jordan Fisher or Lindsey Stirling. But I'm working as hard as I possibly can, and I really hope that that drive and determination pays off."