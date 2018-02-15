Drew Sidora Welcomes Daughter Aniya Grace on Valentine's Day (Exclusive)

Talk about a Valentine's Day to remember!

Drew Sidora gave birth to a baby girl, Aniya Grace, on Wednesday in Chicago, ET has exclusively learned.

A rep for Sidora tells ET that "Sidora and husband Ralph Pittman truly did StepUp The Game for Valentine's Day by welcoming the birth of daughter, Aniya Grace Pittman," referencing the 32-year-old actress' role in the Step Up franchise and on the hit TV series The Game. "Mother and newborn are in good health."

Baby Aniya weighed in at 7 lbs., 1 oz. and is the first daughter for Sidora and Pittman. The two are already parents to 3-year-old son Machai, while Sidora is mom to son Josiah from a previous relationship.

Drew Sidora

In September, the family shared the exciting baby news in an adorable gender reveal video. In the clip, Pittman and their two sons revealed they were hoping that baby number three would be another boy, while Sidora was praying for a girl. Before learning about the sex of the baby, she said "there's already enough men in the house," joking that the boys in her life are "so messy and they leave the toilet seat up, ugh, disgusting."

She continued, saying, "It would be such a blessing to have my little girl. She would be like my little mini-me."

Meanwhile, it seems like Aniya will be following in her mother's musical footsteps, as ET has learned that immediately after giving birth, "No Limit" by G-Eazy feat. Cardi B was playing in the delivery suite.

Congratulations to the happy family!

