Dustin Hoffman Accused of Sexually Harassing a 17-Year-Old on Set of 1985's 'Death of a Salesman'
Dustin Hoffman has been accused of inappropriate conduct with a 17-year-old on the set of the 1985 TV movie, Death of a Salesman.
Writer Anna Graham Hunter penned a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, where she alleges the now-80-year-old actor sexually harassed her while she was a production intern on the film.
Warning: Hunter's piece contains depictions and accusations of lewd and coarse language.
"One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time," Hunter writes, claiming, "Then he said, 'I'll have a hard-boiled egg … and a soft-boiled clitoris.' His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried."
Hunter includes in her story excerpts of letters she wrote to her sister at the time, where she accuses Hoffman of a number of things, including once asking her, "So, did you have sex over the weekend like I told you?" and at another point allegedly saying something that was "worse than anything anyone has ever said to me on the street. It was so gross I couldn't say anything. I just turned around and walked out."
"He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my a**, he talked about sex to me and in front of me," she alleges. "There was so much I loved about being on set — taking John Malkovich's lunch orders and falling more deeply in love every time he spoke to me or said my name ... And yes, I loved the attention from Dustin Hoffman. Until I didn't."
"At 49, I understand what Dustin Hoffman did as it fits into the larger pattern of what women experience in Hollywood and everywhere," Hunter writes, claiming, "He was a predator, I was a child, and this was sexual harassment. As to how it fits into my own pattern, I imagine I'll be figuring that out for years to come."
Read Hunter's entire piece here.
ET has reached out to Hoffman for comment.
In response to Hunter's story, Hoffman told THR in a statement, "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."
