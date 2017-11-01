Dustin Hoffman Accused of Sexually Harassing a 17-Year-Old on Set of 1985's 'Death of a Salesman'

Dustin Hoffman has been accused of inappropriate conduct with a 17-year-old on the set of the 1985 TV movie, Death of a Salesman.

Writer Anna Graham Hunter penned a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, where she alleges the now-80-year-old actor sexually harassed her while she was a production intern on the film.

Warning: Hunter's piece contains depictions and accusations of lewd and coarse language.

"One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time," Hunter writes, claiming, "Then he said, 'I'll have a hard-boiled egg … and a soft-boiled clitoris.' His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried."