Dwayne Johnson Brings a Young Fan to Tears in Beautiful On-Set Moment -- Watch!

Dwayne Johnson always has time for his fans.

The Skyscraper star met with three young fans for the Make-a-Wish Foundation on the set of his upcoming film, one of whom could not help but tear up and hug him.

"I’ll take tears of joy anytime. Bring it in here for my hug, Murat, Emily and Maria," the 45-year-old actor captioned the video on Instagram. "As a father and a man, hugs like this mean the world to me. This is my reminder that this will always be the best part of fame."