Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Mother's Birthday With Sweet Message

Happy birthday, Ata Johnson!

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet video of his family celebrating his mother's big day.

"Family prayer of gratitude (and laughs) in celebrating my mom’s 69th Birthday!" the 45-year-old actor captioned the clip. "My fav part of this moment is our baby daughter Jasmine, thinks we’re playing the game where daddy pretends to be be asleep so that’s why she screams, 'WAKE.. AWAKE!' then a few seconds later after I kiss her head and place my hand over hers, she starts biting my hand to get my attention (just like her mama @laurenhashianofficial 😂❤️)."

"Thank you Chef Evelyn for leading a beautiful and uplifting prayer in strong mana," he continued. "We almost lost my mom to cancer 10yrs ago - she survived. Every day we’re a grateful family to have her and all our loved ones around us. Amen."