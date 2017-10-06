Dwayne Johnson Defends 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff Amid Drama With Co-Stars
The drama continues in the Fast and Furious franchise.
After conflicting reports of a spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson's character from the Fast and Furious movies, the actor took to Twitter to confirm that a solo film is happening.
Retweeting The Hollywood Reporter's article, Johnson wrote, "My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019."
THR confirmed that Johnson will star in a separate film alongside fellow Fast franchise star Jason Statham, who will reprise his role as Deckard Shaw. The movie is set to be released in July 2019.
According to Variety, Fast 9 was set to be released in April of 2019, but has been pushed back a year for unspecified reasons.
The news comes just one day after Johnson's co-star, Tyrese Gibson, blasted the actor, claiming he was holding up the next installment.
"Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," wrote Gibson on Instagram, later sharing another post claiming that he was offered a spinoff, but declined it.
“They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie#OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel#PaulWalker#RobCohen#RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!” Gibson continued.
A source tells ET, though, that Gibson’s claim about a spinoff is “one hundred percent not true.”
“He wasn’t offered a spinoff,” the source added.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Vin Diesel shared a photo of himself with co-stars Gibson and the late Paul Walker, with the caption, "Brotherhood…"
Rumors of a feud between Johnson and Diesel swirled during production of this year's The Fate of the Furious, but in April, Diesel downplayed the supposed rift.
“I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne," Diesel told USA Today.
