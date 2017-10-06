Dwayne Johnson Defends 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff Amid Drama With Co-Stars

The drama continues in the Fast and Furious franchise.

After conflicting reports of a spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson's character from the Fast and Furious movies, the actor took to Twitter to confirm that a solo film is happening.

Retweeting The Hollywood Reporter's article, Johnson wrote, "My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019."