Dwayne Johnson Meets Young Hero Who Saved His Drowning Brother's Life -- See the Heartwarming Pics!
Ain’t no better reward for a kid than all-you-can-eat chocolate!
Dwayne Johnson treated young hero Jacob O’Connor and his family to some behind-the-scenes fun and plenty of candy on the Vancouver, Canada, set of his upcoming film, Skyscraper.
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Black Talks 'Jumanji 2,' Says He and Dwayne Johnson Have a 'Magical Bond'
Jacob, who is 10, made headlines when he rescued his 2-year-old brother, Dylan, after discovering the toddler face down in a swimming pool. After spotting the young boy’s shoe floating in the water, Jacob pulled him to safety and performed compressions -- just as he had watched Johnson’s character do in the film San Andreas a week earlier.
“The movie just popped up in my head and I started thinking about that scene,” the Michigan youngster told The Washington Post. “And that’s when I started doing the compressions.”
Dylan’s heart reportedly started pumping within a minute and he has fully recovered. To celebrate, Jacob and his other brother, Gavin, were treated to a trip to Canada to meet with Johnson.
“I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor,” Johnson captioned a photo showing him about to embrace his smiling fan. “I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. 😂🤙🏾.”
NEWS: Beyonce, Dwayne Johnson and More Donate Thousands to Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts
Messy hugs aside, the pair appeared to have a blast on set, with Johnson surprising them with an array of sweet treats.
“I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is...IT'S ALL FREE,” Johnson wrote alongside a snap of the boys being shown an impressive spread of chocolate while their mom, Christa, wiped away happy tears.
Christa couldn’t be prouder of her heroic son, with Johnson also sharing a snap of the pair sharing an emotional hug.
“She told me that at first she wondered, ‘Wait, I am just calling Jacob a hero because I'm a proud mom and he's my son?’” Johnson wrote. “Then I said, ‘no wait.. he IS a real hero for saving his brother's life.’ Amen. Yup, he sure is.”
EXCLUSIVE: How Kenny Rogers Inspired Dwayne Johnson's Toddler Room Fight Scene in 'Baywatch'
See Johnson talk about kissing his Baywatch star Zac Efron in the video below.