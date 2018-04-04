Dwayne Johnson Reveals He’s Traveling to Shanghai Two Weeks Before His Baby Girl Is Due

Dwayne Johnson is taking a big risk to promote his new movie Rampage. The 45-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he revealed that his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, is due to give birth to their second daughter very shortly.

“We’re expecting probably within the next two weeks so I’m on Code Red, high alert,” Johnson said of his third child.

But while he’s in the middle of a press tour, Johnson also is focused on his responsibilities to his fans to the film.

“This Friday I’ve got to go to Shanghai,” he said.

“You can’t go to Shanghai!” Kimmel replied.

“I have got to go, but we have an understanding,” Johnson insisted. “As of now, the plan is, because as of now the doctor said we should be ok. The baby should be born when it’s due, which is April 25. So we’ll see. We’re taking a chance here. We’re taking a shot. I have to go to Shanghai, then I have to go to London for Rampage.”

Earlier in the episode, the former WWE wrestler played a prank on Kimmel, telling him that the baby arrived early.

“It came early, actually, this past Sunday,” Johnson said as the audience cheered. “[Lauren] wakes me up and was like, ‘Hey, you’ve gotta get up, I’m having the baby!’ And it was like a full-on, full-tilt boogie, going 100 mph… We get in the car and as soon as I’m backing up, she’s like, ‘April Fools!’”

Turns out, Lauren isn’t quite that cruel, but The Rock is!

“It’s so insane, literally, that story I just told you is complete bulls**t. April Fools!” Johnson quipped, as a shocked Kimmel let his mouth hang open.

Earlier this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Johnson revealed that his adorable 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, isn’t exactly looking forward to being an older sibling.

“Out of the blue, about a week and a half ago, we’re eating breakfast… she looks up and goes, ‘I don’t want a baby sister!’ Firm, just direct eye contact, and that was it,” he said.

For more from Johnson, watch the clip below!

