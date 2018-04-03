Dwayne Johnson Says He Wants to Marry Celebrity ‘Crush’ Frances McDormand for the Sweetest Reason

A simple gesture goes a long way with The Rock!

Dwayne Johnson appears on Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show and isn’t shy about his affection for Oscar winner Frances McDormand.

The action star says the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actress showed his 16-year-old daughter, Simone, some genuine kindness at this year’s Golden Globes when she served as the Golden Globes Ambassador.

“I’ll never forget this. Frances McDormand, she wins a Golden Globe. She goes up there and -- I love Frances, as we all do -- she goes up and right before she speaks, she turns around and walks to the back of the stage and shakes Simone’s hand out of the blue,” Johnson recalls. “It just blew me away. No one did that, and she just had the awareness to do that to my 16-year-old daughter. She gave her speech, and as she’s walking off, she grabs Simone’s hand. She has the Globe in this hand and Simone’s hand in this hand and she kisses Simone’s hand. And I was so blown away by that gesture.”

The Rampage star was so moved, in fact, that he made a grand gesture of his own to the 60-year-old actress.

“It was so beautiful of her, and I’ve been meaning, by the way, to call her and tell her, but now that I’m here, I’ve got to tell you, Ellen, I’ve got a little crush on Frances,” he confides. “Frances, we’re gonna have to exchange numbers because just between you and I – I know nobody else is watching – we’re getting married. It’s not gonna be weird. Lauren’s down with it.”

Getty Images

Jokes aside, Johnson is getting ready to welcome another baby girl with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, and reveals that his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, wasn’t too thrilled with the idea.

“She was happy. This whole time, you know, you want to prep that they’re going to have their first sibling. ‘OK, gotta get ready for your little sister! Where’s your little sister?’ Every day she points to mommy’s belly, ‘There’s my little sister!’” he muses. “Out of the blue, about a week and a half ago, we’re eating breakfast… she looks up and goes, ‘I don’t want a baby sister!’ Firm, just direct eye contact, and that was it.”

Johnson’s response? “OK, sure, great! We’ll talk about it,” he quips.

For more from the 45-year-old actor, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Shares the Most Adorable Video With Daughter Jasmine to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 2-Year-Old Daughter Was Hospitalized

Dwayne Johnson Accepts His Razzie Award for ‘Baywatch’ With the Most Joy Ever: Watch

Related Gallery