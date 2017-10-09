Dwayne Johnson Shades Tyrese Gibson While Teasing 'Fast' Solo Movie Spinoff: '#CandyA**esNeedNotApply'

This Fast feud is getting Furious, and honestly, has us reaching for the popcorn.

Just days after Tyrese Gibson called out Dwayne Johnson on Instagram for allegedly causing Fast 9's release date to be delayed, Johnson unveiled a preview clip of his Fast & Furious spinoff movie with Jason Statham -- revealing that it will hit theaters on July 26, 2019 -- though parts of the caption seem to suggest that the 45-year-old actor may be just as interested in clapping back against Gibson, as well as co-star Vin Diesel, as he is with promoting his own film.

"Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way," Johnson captioned the post, adding, "Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea."