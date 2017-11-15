Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Named 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador

Say hello to Simone Garcia Johnson!

Dwayne Johnson's 16-year-old daughter will be next year's Golden Globe Ambassador, an honor formerly titled Miss Golden Globe. The news was announced at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle event in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday night.

The fresh faced beauty will be on hand to help distribute statuettes to the well-deserving winners during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which will air on NBC on Jan. 7.

"I've been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th anniversary," said Garcia Johnson in a statement. "As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about."