Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Named 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador
Say hello to Simone Garcia Johnson!
Dwayne Johnson's 16-year-old daughter will be next year's Golden Globe Ambassador, an honor formerly titled Miss Golden Globe. The news was announced at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle event in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday night.
The fresh faced beauty will be on hand to help distribute statuettes to the well-deserving winners during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which will air on NBC on Jan. 7.
"I've been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th anniversary," said Garcia Johnson in a statement. "As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about."
RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares Heartfelt Message and Flashback Photo for Daughter Simone on Her 'Sweet 16'
Last year, the HFPA bestowed the honor to Sylvester Stallone's three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The year prior, Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx's daughter, held the coveted title.
With the Golden Globes less than two months away, here are a few fun facts about Simone.
Simone was born on Aug. 14, 2001 to parents Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia.
She has a modeling contract with IMG Models and loves to share her latest photo shoot pics.
Last year she attended the 2016 Golden Globe Awards with her famous pops.
MORE: Dwayne Johnson Brings a Young Fan to Tears in Beautiful On-Set Moment -- Watch!
She has a 1-year-old half-sister, Jasmine, and The Rock loves to gush about them.
"Surrounded by beautiful (and relentless;) estrogen and wouldn’t have it any other way. Boundless gratitude to my baby girls Simone and Jasmine for always being my greatest anchors. I love and got you for life," the Jumanji actor wrote in September about his two beautiful girls.
Simone loves spending quality time with her father and being his plus one to events.
EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Daughters Being Named Miss Golden Globe 2017: 'I'm Just Along for the
She's an advocate for strong females and lets it be known.
The 2018 Golden Globe Awards will air live on Jan. 7 on NBC.