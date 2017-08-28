'DWTS' Announces Season 25 Troupe Dancers: Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson & More!
Looks like we'll still get to see Sasha Farber in the ballroom!
ABC revealed the full list of the troupe dancers for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, and the 33-year-old dancer made the cut.
WATCH: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Both Returning For 'DWTS' Season 25!
Rounding out the troupe are Jenna Johnson (who is currently dating pro Val Chmerkovskiy), Hayley Erbert (former pro Derek Hough's girlfriend), Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong and Artur Adamski.
The announcement comes less than a week after the network revealed the pros who would be vying for the mirrorball trophy this season. Fans were shocked that Farber wasn't on that list. Just last season, he competed with Simone Biles, placing fourth in the competition. He also was a pro during seasons 17, 22 and 23, paired with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Kim Fields and Terra Jole, respectively.
At the time, Farber tweeted a sad face shortly after the pro dancers were announced on Good Morning America.
"Wow just woke up to all your amazing sweet messages," another tweet read. "Thank you for all your love and support you guys are the best!"
WATCH: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Will Have a Property Brother, Plus Other Casting News!
As ET previously reported, Farber's fiancée, season 24 champion Emma Slater, will be returning as a pro this season. She'll be competing against Mark Ballas, Val Chmerkovskiy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson.
A source tells ET that Cheryl Burke will also be returning as a pro when DWTS returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 18. Hear more in the video below!