'DWTS' Announces Season 25 Troupe Dancers: Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson & More!

The announcement comes less than a week after the network revealed the pros who would be vying for the mirrorball trophy this season. Fans were shocked that Farber wasn't on that list. Just last season, he competed with Simone Biles, placing fourth in the competition. He also was a pro during seasons 17, 22 and 23, paired with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Kim Fields and Terra Jole, respectively.

At the time, Farber tweeted a sad face shortly after the pro dancers were announced on Good Morning America.

"Wow just woke up to all your amazing sweet messages," another tweet read. "Thank you for all your love and support you guys are the best!"