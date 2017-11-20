'DWTS' Competition Tightens After Long-Awaited Elimination in Night One of Season 25 Finals

At the end of the night, Drew Scott and partner Emma Slater found themselves in jeopardy alongside Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson.

Despite a night of good scores -- and getting the title of "most improved dancer" from judge Len Goodman -- it was finally time to bid farewell to the Property Brothers star.

Scott and Slater joined co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after the elimination and shared some parting words of appreciation.

"There's no way I could have done anything I did out here without her," Scott said of his talented partner. "This has been such a ride. I mean, look at the amazing talent. I can't even believe I'm here with these guys. Thanks to the judges and the crew and everybody. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

At this point in the season, every contestant has earned their share of fans, so people were going to be disappointed no matter who got the axe.

However, after weeks of mediocre scores and beating out performers who many felt were objectively better, Scott's departure means the second night of the DWTS finale is going to be a real nail biter.

Muniz and Carson will be facing off against Jordan Fisher and his partner Linsday Arnold, as well as Lindsey Stirling and her partner Mark Ballas, when the second night of the Dancing With the Stars finals kicks off on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.