'DWTS' Eliminates Fan Favorite After Tearful 'Most Memorable Year' Week -- Find Out Who Got Cut!

*Caution: Spoilers Ahead*

Dancing With the Stars brought tears to everyone's eyes with their always-emotional "Most Memorable Year" week on Monday -- but even after a heartstring-tugging slate of dances, one couple still got the axe.

It all came down to the two stars who found themselves in jeopardy: Nick Lachey and Derek Fisher, both of whom delivered some of their strongest performances of the season this week.

Ultimately, it was the Los Angeles Lakers icon and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, who were sent packing.