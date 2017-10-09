'DWTS' Eliminates Fan Favorite After Tearful 'Most Memorable Year' Week -- Find Out Who Got Cut!
Dancing With the Stars brought tears to everyone's eyes with their always-emotional "Most Memorable Year" week on Monday -- but even after a heartstring-tugging slate of dances, one couple still got the axe.
It all came down to the two stars who found themselves in jeopardy: Nick Lachey and Derek Fisher, both of whom delivered some of their strongest performances of the season this week.
Ultimately, it was the Los Angeles Lakers icon and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, who were sent packing.
Speaking with hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after the elimination, Fisher reflected on what he's gained from the experience of being on the show.
"Growth. Growth as a man, growth as a person. Just learning to continue to be a part of something bigger than yourself," Fisher said. "I am so happy and so proud to be a part of this, no matter how long it lasted. I am forever changed by it, and I look forward to a bright future."
Burgess also shared some supportive words for her hardworking partner, telling Fisher, "I'm so incredibly proud of you."
"I know that your entire career was about internalizing emotion and not showing it out there on the court, but the journey you went on in sharing your emotion and your life with everybody here tonight and through these few weeks on Dancing With the Stars is amazing," she added.
