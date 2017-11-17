'DWTS' Finals Preview: Here's How Frankie Muniz, Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling & Drew Scott Are Preparing!

How are the couples feeling going into the finals?



A few of the dancing duos explained their reactions while chatting with ET backstage at the show last week. Here's what they said:



Lindsey & Mark



"I'm a finalist!" the violinist exclaimed to ET. "You know, that was my goal coming into this. Of course everybody wants to win, but I was like, 'I want to see this whole experience through to the end. I want to make it to the finals.' And here we are now in the finale and I'm excited about it. We have some fun ideas."



Frankie & Witney

"It's incredible," Frankie said. "Just the fact that we made it to the finals, like, no matter what happens from now, just the fact that I got to experience as many dances as everyone else, like, that makes me happy. Because I love this, and I would be sad to be going home right now. This is awesome, I love it."



Drew & Emma



"Oh my god. I'm still -- I can't even concentrate right now," the Property Brothers star said, just moments after discovering he made it to the finals. "It's amazing. All because of [Emma]. I dreamed of being here, but to actually be here now? Its surreal."



Jordan & Lindsay

"We're in the finals!" Lindsay gushed. "Holy crap, that's so insane. I'm so proud and I cannot wait to perform next [week]."