'DWTS' Finals Preview: Here's How Frankie Muniz, Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling & Drew Scott Are Preparing!
It's hard to believe we're only one night away from learning which Dancing With the Stars couple will be crowned this year's mirrorball champions!
Season 25 finalists Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold, Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson, Drew Scott & Emma Slater and Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas will take the stage for their final performances during a two-night finale special on ABC.
But first, ET's breaking down everything we can expect to see in the ballroom!
How does the two-part finale work?
Over the course of two nights, the remaining couples will perform four dances: Redemption, Freestyle, Repeat Performance and 24-Hour Fusion Challenge.
One couple will be eliminated on Monday night, and the three pairs that are left will advance to Tuesday's show. The season 25 champion of Dancing With the Stars will then be revealed at the end of Tuesday's show, airing live from The Grove in Los Angeles.
Is DWTS doing anything special for the finale?
Yes! During Tuesday's two-hour finale, there will be live dancing and special performances during what ABC is calling a "Christmas spectacular." And, for the first time ever, fans will be allowed to participate in an online-only live vote via ABC.com, at dwtsvote.abc.go.com and Facebook. The vote limit will be five votes per voting method and the voting window will be open for approximately five minutes.
What are the couple dancing to on MONDAY night?
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Redemption: Paso Doble, "Get Ready" by Rayelle
Freestyle: "The Ding-Dong Daddy of the D-Car Line" by Cherry Poppin' Daddies
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Redemption: Foxtrot, "I Won't Dance" by Frank Sinatra
Freestyle: "Run Boy Run" by Woodkid
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Redemption: Charleston, "Bad Man" by Pitbull feat. Robin Thicke, Joe Perry & Travis Barker
Freestyle: "Puttin' on the Ritz 2017" (Jazzy Radio Mix)" by Taco feat. tomX
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Redemption: Quickstep, "Barflies at the Beach" by Royal Crown Revue
Freestyle: "Remember the Name" by Fort Minor feat. Styles of Beyond/"Palladio" by Escala (Medley)
What are the couples dancing to on TUESDAY night?
Each pair will perform two dances. First, they will repeat their favorite routine from earlier in the season. Then, they will perform a new piece as part of the "24-Hour Fusion Challenge," which challenges the remaining pairs to fuse together two contrasting dance styles. They will have less than 24 hours to rehearse this routine.
What are the special performances?
During Monday night's show, Mark Ballas will take the stage to perform with his wife/Alexander Jean musical partner, BC Jean. As they sing "Wouldn't Change Anything," Julianne Hough will perform a "very meaningful" dance. The night will also feature a performance by Pitbull and Fifth Harmony, who will be singing their latest single, "Por Favor."
Tuesday's show will be extra special, as all 13 of this season's couples will reunite for the opening number. There will also be performances by Nick Lachey, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsey Stirling and Becky G, and Jordan Fisher and Debbie Gibson.
Fans will also be treated to a sneak peek performance from the upcoming DWTS: Live! Light Up the Night tour, and a routine inspired by Disney Animation Studios new Frozen short, Olaf's Frozen Adventure.
Will there be a guest judge?
Yes! On Monday, Julianne Hough will return to the ballroom and join Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba at the judges' table.
How are the couples feeling going into the finals?
A few of the dancing duos explained their reactions while chatting with ET backstage at the show last week. Here's what they said:
Lindsey & Mark
"I'm a finalist!" the violinist exclaimed to ET. "You know, that was my goal coming into this. Of course everybody wants to win, but I was like, 'I want to see this whole experience through to the end. I want to make it to the finals.' And here we are now in the finale and I'm excited about it. We have some fun ideas."
Frankie & Witney
"It's incredible," Frankie said. "Just the fact that we made it to the finals, like, no matter what happens from now, just the fact that I got to experience as many dances as everyone else, like, that makes me happy. Because I love this, and I would be sad to be going home right now. This is awesome, I love it."
Drew & Emma
"Oh my god. I'm still -- I can't even concentrate right now," the Property Brothers star said, just moments after discovering he made it to the finals. "It's amazing. All because of [Emma]. I dreamed of being here, but to actually be here now? Its surreal."
Jordan & Lindsay
"We're in the finals!" Lindsay gushed. "Holy crap, that's so insane. I'm so proud and I cannot wait to perform next [week]."
Social media teases.
Below, see more of the best moments that the dancing duos have shared over social media as they gear up to take the stage to perform for the last time this season:
Are YOU excited for the season 25 finals of Dancing With the Stars? Which team will you be rooting for?