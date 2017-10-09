'DWTS': Frankie Muniz Opens Up About Memory Loss Struggles, Gets Support From TV Dad Bryan Cranston

It was "Most Memorable Year" night on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, and for Frankie Muniz, the year that meant the most to him is actually 2017.

In a pre-taped package aired before his performance, Muniz opened up about his many health problems and how they may have led to problems with his long-term memory.

"I'm not actually sure how my memory loss started," Muniz shared. "I have had nine concussions and I've had a fair amount of mini-strokes."

"I'm not saying those things correlate exactly to the reason why my memory's not great," the 31-year-old actor explained while rehearsing with his pro partner, Witney Carson.