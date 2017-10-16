'DWTS': Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Earn Perfect 10s for 'Moana'-Themed Foxtrot on Disney Night
It was Disney Night on Monday's Dancing With the Stars and Jordan Fisher brought some real Disney magic to the dance floor, earning the first perfect score of the season!
Fisher -- a former Disney Channel star himself -- couldn’t have been more excited to hit the stage with his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, for an foxtrot set to Fisher's own version of the song "You're Welcome," from the Moana soundtrack.
The Polynesian-themed dance, complete with palm trees surrounding the stage, was a perfect showcase for Fisher's talent and Arnold's stunning choreography.
One of the most impressive aspects of the song came during Lin-Manuel Miranda's verse, during which Jordan and Arnold added modern dance elements to what had been a largely traditional foxtrot, giving it a unique twist.
WATCH: 'Moana' Star Auli'i Cravalho Performs Live For Simone Biles' Amazing 'DWTS' Disney Week Performance
While deviating from tradition can often be dicey territory for contestants and pros, each of the judges acknowledged how truly flawless the performance was.
"Your talent is so undeniable," Carrie Ann Inaba marveled after the performance. She actually singled out the number's modern breakdown in the middle of the song, and said that, even though she felt it went on a little too long, "I can't take anything away from you for it, because you delivered it so perfectly."
The typically critical Len Goodman also referred to his usual distaste for adding non-traditional dance segments to classic styles, but said that Fisher's perfect foxtrot form was so good "I can forgive anything."
Bruno Tonioli added that Fisher and Arnold's routine is "how you would dance foxtrot in the 21st century," calling out the pair's ability to pull off the classic dance form while incorporating unusual syncopations into the choreography."
PHOTOS: The Complete List: 'Dancing with the Stars' Winners
Speaking with co-host Erin Andrews after receiving the judges' effusive praise, Arnold revealed that this week was particularly hard for Fisher because "he is a perfectionist."
"Every single thing I ask him to do, it's hard, because he wants to be perfect," Arnold shared. "And that is not an easy task, so it's definitely challenging."
"We have fun in rehearsals, but I definitely tend to be a little too hard on myself at times, and Lindsay does a great job of pulling me out of that and living in what we're doing," Fisher added
WATCH: 'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Offers No Protection Against Shocking Elimination
When asked if dancing to his own song added any pressure, Fisher hesitated before admitting, "I forgot that I danced to my own song, I'm not gonna lie. That's kinda crazy."
The pair couldn't contain their excitement as each of the judges held up their 10 paddles, and they were left speechless by the perfect score.
ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the couple after the show, where they admitted the reality of the impressive feat "hasn't set in yet."
"Since the moment it happened, it's been what, like, 20 minutes? And every time we look at each other we go, 'Oh my god! Oh my god'!" Fisher bgushed.
"Yeah it's pretty crazy and it's pretty cool, because I've never gotten the first perfect score of any season that I've been on," Arnold shared. "So this is a first for both of us and it's really cool that we get to have that together because it's a big thing."
"Our goal is to hopefully get more of those," Fisher added.
MORE: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Week 4: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!
Their 30 out of 30 comes one week after they earned the first 10s of the season, getting 29 out of 30 for their emotional contemporary routine during DWTS' Most Memorable Year Night.
For more from Fisher about his incredible DWTS journey, check out the video below.
Dancing With the Starsairs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.