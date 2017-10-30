'DWTS': Lindsey Stirling Brought to Tears by Painful Rib Injury, Powers Through for Epic 'Halloween' Dance

The intense agony of her displaced rib, and her utter disappointment at the possibility of having to bow out of the season, brought the 31-year-old musician to tears.

"I came in early today so I could rehearse, because I don't feel ready, and I can't even rehearse because I'm in so much pain," she told Ballas as she cried in the rehearsal studio.

Ballas didn't want to take any chances, so he brought her to urgent care to see how bad the damage really was.

"I'm gonna be so mad if I've blown it. We've worked so hard," Stirling said as they waited for results in the doctor's office. "I push, push, push all the time. It's how I've gotten to where I'm at. But I'm just so afraid that I might have pushed too far."