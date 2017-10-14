'DWTS' Partners Val Chmerkovskiy & Victoria Arlen Visit Children's Hospital Los Angeles -- See the Sweet Pics!
Dancing With the Stars winner Val Chmerkovskiy and his dancing partner Victoria Arlen traded their dancing shoes for scrubs on Friday, while visiting Children's Hospital Los Angeles where they spent time with a few patients -- including one particular DWTS superfan.
"Met this lil superstar last may, she had just gone thru chemo at the time," the 31-year-old wrote. "I made her a promise that when she would recover I would take her dancing."
"Today, I came with a friend to check up on her... guess what?! she got a step closer to achieving her goal," he continued. "Gaby and I are a perfect fit and I can't wait to share our first twirl and dip together."
"You can. You will. You are... beautiful, strong, and absolutely anything you ever want to be," Chmerkovskiy captioned another set of photos. "Gaby, you made my year. See you soon."
Last month, Chmerkovskiy shared that he has a newfound sense of "purpose" thanks to Arlen.
"Victoria Arlen has given me a purpose beyond the dance floor," he wrote on Instagram. "She has given me an opportunity of a lifetime.. to be able to make an impact on a very special community and beyond."
"Today I'm showing up to work, as a man with a higher purpose and a drive beyond just doing another turn or dip, even though I think we can all agree that there are very few things more fun than a good 'ol dip," he added. "I'm going to work knowing that with this great opportunity comes a massive responsibility. I'm going to seize the blessings that are right there in front of me, not a single breath for granted, not a moment left empty of joy and gratitude, and who knows maybe through the laughter, the struggle, the ultimate joy we show on Monday, we can inspire the next Victoria Arlen."
