'DWTS' Season 25: Sharna Burgess Paired With NBA Star Derek Fisher! Plus, What's Going on With Cheryl Burke?

ET previously reported that another fan favorite, Cheryl Burke, will be returning as a pro dancer this season. A source tells ET, however, that there has been a lot of drama surrounding who she'll be paired with when the show returns to ABC on Sept. 18.

According to the source, producers want to give her someone talented who the fans will love, but it's been difficult to lock someone down.

"This isn't uncommon at all," the source explains. "In some years, last-minute changes to the cast have been made right up until less than two weeks before the live shows."

Property Brothers star Drew Scott was the first celebrity to officially be announced on Good Morning America with season 24 champion Emma Slater. ET was the first to report that he was joining the cast, along with former paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen (paired with Val Chmerkovskiy!), Nikki Bella, and Nick and Vanessa Lachey.