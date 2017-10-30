'DWTS' Star Lindsey Stirling Suffers Rib Injury During Rehearsals

Lindsey Stirling has suffered a serious injury during rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars.

On Monday, a DWTS rep confirmed to ET that the 31-year-old violinist suffered a “blunt rib injury and possible separation." There is still no word on whether the frontrunner will be dancing on Monday's show, or if she'll be able to continue in the competition.

In a clip from the doctor's office, Stirling tearfully sits beside her dancing partner, Mark Ballas.

"I'll be so mad if I've blown it, we worked so hard," Stirling says.

