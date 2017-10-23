'DWTS': Vanessa Lachey Recovers Flawlessly After Quickstep Wardrobe Malfunction

Before even hearing the judges' scores, the mom of three turned to Tom Begeron and said, "Oops!" When the host asked why, she replied, “I swear that was not planned to lose my skirt right in front of the judges. It looks like drapery.” Then she gave Maks a hug and joked with judge Bruno Tonioli, "Hey, if it’s for extra points, I’ll take it.”



The judges clearly didn't see the missing costume piece as an error.



"It took me back to season one, when Kelly Monaco had a wardrobe malfunction, and it actually sent her over the top," Carrie Ann Inaba admitted. "What I saw was something happened, and you just let yourself go, and it was such a fantastic performance. You are the epitome of class and grace, and then it was freedom.”



Guest judge Shania Twain seconded the sentiment, noting, "For me, just on the entertainment value, it was sass, humor and class. And I wasn’t sure, when you lost the skirt, if it was meant to happen at that moment or not because you kept your composure. It didn’t matter and you went with it, and I loved it.”