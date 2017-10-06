'DWTS' Week 4 Preview: Vanessa Lachey, Terrell Owens, Jordan Fisher & More Reveal 'Most Memorable Year' Dances

Which years are the stars commemorating?

While we'll still have to wait for some surprises in the ballroom Monday night, ET has information on a few of the routines. Here's what we know:

Terrell: 2012

The former NFL pro hopes to honor his late grandma, Alice Black, with his dance this week. Growing up in Alexander City, Alabama, T.O. was predominantly raised by his grandmother and mother, Marilyn Owens Heard. Before the season kicked off, he told ET that Alice was his No. 1 dance fan.

"My grandmother, she served – she was put in a position to be not only my grandmother, but my dad and my mom in a lot of ways," Owens, who now has four kids of his own, recalled. "I think me not having a dad in the household and understanding how it affected me has really made me a better dad and a better person. I'm definitely not going to put my kids in a situation where they say that their dad wasn't there for them."



"I really take pride in and really respect and have taken to heart what my grandmother did for me and really raising me to be the person that I am," he continued. "I'm not perfect by any means, but in terms of from a public standpoint, my persona, my character, is unblemished."