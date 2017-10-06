'DWTS' Week 4 Preview: Vanessa Lachey, Terrell Owens, Jordan Fisher & More Reveal 'Most Memorable Year' Dances
It's week four of Dancing With the Stars, and fans are in for an emotionally charged night!
As the 11 remaining contestants and their pro partners take the stage on Monday, they'll be dancing to routines that symbolize their most significant life moments and memories.
That's right, it's Most Memorable Year week and ET's breaking down everything we can expect to see in the ballroom!
Who's on top of the leaderboard?
1. Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas: 27/30
2. Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold: 25/30
3. Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy: 23/30
Who's in danger of elimination?
Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko received the lowest score from the judges last week, 19/30. They were followed closely behind with a five-way tie between Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson, Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess, Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke, Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd and Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev, who all received 21 points.
What are the stars dancing to?
Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess
Jazz, "Move On Up" by Curtis Mayfield
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Jive, "Don’t Stop Me Now" by Queen
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Quickstep, "Adventure of a Lifetime" by Coldplay
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Contemporary, "Take Me Home" by Us The Duo
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Viennese Waltz, "Anchor" by Mindy Gledhill
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd
Contemporary, "Falling Slowly" by Marketa Irglova & Glen Hansard
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev
Contemporary, "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten
Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko
Foxtrot, "Over My Head (Cable Car)" by The Fray
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke
Viennese Waltz, "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston
Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy
Rumba, "Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)" by Nick Lachey
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy
Foxtrot, "I Lived" by OneRepublic
Which years are the stars commemorating?
While we'll still have to wait for some surprises in the ballroom Monday night, ET has information on a few of the routines. Here's what we know:
Terrell: 2012
The former NFL pro hopes to honor his late grandma, Alice Black, with his dance this week. Growing up in Alexander City, Alabama, T.O. was predominantly raised by his grandmother and mother, Marilyn Owens Heard. Before the season kicked off, he told ET that Alice was his No. 1 dance fan.
"My grandmother, she served – she was put in a position to be not only my grandmother, but my dad and my mom in a lot of ways," Owens, who now has four kids of his own, recalled. "I think me not having a dad in the household and understanding how it affected me has really made me a better dad and a better person. I'm definitely not going to put my kids in a situation where they say that their dad wasn't there for them."
"I really take pride in and really respect and have taken to heart what my grandmother did for me and really raising me to be the person that I am," he continued. "I'm not perfect by any means, but in terms of from a public standpoint, my persona, my character, is unblemished."
Jordan: 2005
The 23-year-old actor was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. His mother gave birth to him when she was just 16 years old, an age Jordan says was "just too young." The year he chose is the one when his maternal grandparents, Rodney and Pat Fisher, officially adopted him.
“Legally, and in my heart and my mind and my soul, they are my parents," Jordan said in an interview with AL.com back in 2011.
Jordan's two siblings, Cory and Trinity, were also legally adopted and raised by Rodney and Pat.
Nick: 2011
His wife, Vanessa, may be one of his biggest competitors on the show, but he couldn't help himself from honoring the love they share. He chose 2011, because it's the year the two said "I do" on Sir Richard Branson's private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.
Vanessa: 2016
While July 15, 2011 was certainly one of Vanessa's most significant life moments as well, the Lacheys had another extra memorable year: 2016, when Vanessa gave birth to their third child, son Phoenix, 10 weeks premature last December. "It's a very Merry Christmas indeed!" she captioned an Instagram post at the time. "We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early."
Nick and Vanessa are also parents to Camden, 5, and Brooklyn, 2.
Victoria: 2017
For someone who's been scoring some of the highest points on DWTS this season, it's hard to believe that Victoria was once paralyzed. She's commemorating the year 2017, not only because she's fully regained her strength, but because it's the year she was able to use her legs and commit to the show.
When she was just 11 years old, Victoria developed two rare conditions known as transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. This caused her to quickly lose the ability to speak, eat, walk and move, and was told by doctors that there was little hope for survival and that recovery was highly unlikely. In 2010, she learned how to speak, eat and move again, and six years later, she learned how to walk after spending nearly a decade paralyzed from the waist down.
Nikki: 2015
Just two years ago, Nikki had one of the biggest career scares of her life. After injuring her neck, she had to undergo a surgery that could have ended her job as a professional WWE star forever.
"This week has so much meaning to me," Nikki teased on Instagram. "Can't wait to express to all of you my comeback at WWE from a serious neck injury on the dance floor. Love what @theartemc has come up with! Totally put my emotions into the dance."
Have Maks & Vanessa been able to work through their rumored feud?
During last week's telecast, fans were shocked when co-host Erin Andrews revealed that Alan Bersten would be dancing with Vanessa, as Maks was absent due to a "personal issue."
At the time, a source told ET that Maks skipped the show due to an ongoing conflict with the former Total Request Live host.
"They were acting like they had great chemistry, when really they were just faking it to seem more likeable to the fans," the source said. "Things got heated between the two this week ... it was nothing specific, just little disagreements that escalated."
Since then, however, Maks confirmed via social media that he WILL be back in the ballroom this week. "As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues," he tweeted. "I take full responsibility for my absence... and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!"
Looks like the two have been able to put their differences aside after all. From all the fans, thank you #TeamBabiesAndBallroom!
Social media teases.
Below, see more of the best moments that the dancing duos have shared over social media as they gear up to take the stage to perform again on Monday:
