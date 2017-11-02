'DWTS' Week 8 Preview: Mirrorball Champ Rashad Jennings, Frankie Muniz & More Tease Trio Night Dances!

Frankie Muniz is excited to be paired with one of his longtime friends!

"I've known Alfonso [Ribeiro] for, I don't know, 10 years?" he explained. "We've done a few races together, just a bunch of events... we play golf together and stuff. He's just a good guy and he's also an amazing dancer, so I'm really excited that we got paired with him."



"I'm also intimidated in a sense," he said of the season 19 champion. "Because I have to do jive next to him and he's really good. I know he's like me in the sense that he wants to work hard and he wants to make it the best it can be, so it'll be cool."



Frankie told us that he's actually seen Alfonso in the audience a few times during the competition, and has been taking his advice.

"I'm always so nervous, but last [week] I was extremely nervous for some reason. He was like, 'Dude, just breathe. You've got this,'" Frankie recalled. "He always brings it into racing analogy because he raced cars too and he was like, 'When you're going down the straightaway, and you get to turn one, you don't get scared, do you?' And I go, 'No.' Because if you do, you know what will happen? You'll mess up. You'll be slow."



"He always has the perfect [advice]," Frankie added.