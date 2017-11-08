'DWTS' Week 9 Preview: Drew Scott, Lindsay Arnold & Frankie Muniz Tease Semifinals Routines!
It's week nine of Dancing With the Stars and the competition is heating up!
As the five remaining contestants and their pro partners take the stage on Monday, they'll be tackling two dances in hopes of making it to the finals.
It's officially the season 25 semifinals and ET's breaking down everything we can expect to see in the ballroom!
MORE: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Week 8 Recap: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!
Who's on top of the leaderboard?
(Combined scores from individual performances and trio dances)
1. Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold: 60/60
2. Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas: 54/60
3. Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson: 53/60
Who's in danger of elimination?
At this point, who goes home will ultimately be up to how the fans voted, but Drew Scott & Emma Slater received the lowest combined score from the judges last week, 47/60, followed closely behind by Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy, who scored a total of 48 points.
What are the stars performing to for their FIRST DANCE of the night?
For the first routines of the night, the pros have personally chosen the song for the celebrities.
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Tango, "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Salsa, "Shake" by Yin Yang Twins & Pitbull
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Argentine Tango, "Brother" (feat. Gavin DeGraw) by NEEDTOBREATHE
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Contemporary, "Head High" by Alexander Jean
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy
Waltz, "To Build a Home" (feat. Patrick Watson) by Cinematic Orchestra
What are the stars performing to for their SECOND DANCE of the night?
For dance No. 2, each celebrity will be challenged to reinterpret an iconic dance from past seasons in what ABC is calling a "semifinals extravaganza." Click the links below to watch each of the original routines the pairs will be tackling!
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Jazz, "Yeah!" (feat. Lil Jon, Ludacris) by Usher
Recreation from season 17 by Corbin Bleu & Karina Smirnoff
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Paso Doblé, "Carnival De Paris" by Dario G
Recreation from season 4 by Apolo Anton Ohno & Julianne Hough
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Jive, "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner
Recreation from season 22 by Paige VanZant & Mark Ballas
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Tango, "Feel So Close" by Calvin Harris
Recreation from season 18 by Meryl Davis & Maks Chmerkovskiy
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy
Charleston, "Bang Bang" by will.i.am
Recreation from season 17 by Amber Riley & Derek Hough
Will Lindsay Arnold dance?
This is yet to be determined. ET confirmed that Arnold injured her knee during rehearsals on Sunday, threatening her ability to perform on Monday night's show.
"Lindsay injured her knee during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday morning while working on a number with the troupe," a DWTS source explained to ET. "Lindsay is hopeful she'll be cleared to dance, but it will likely be touch and go until showtime Monday."
In the case that Arnold is unable to perform, Sharna Burgess will be stepping in to dance with Jordan Fisher.
How are the dancers feeling going into the semifinals? What can we expect from their routines?
While we'll still have to wait for some surprises in the ballroom on Monday, a few of the dancing duos teased their upcoming routines while chatting with ET. Here's what they said:
Lindsay and Jordan are going to keep doing what they're doing!
"I am feeling extremely good about where we are right now and I think it all goes back to the fact that we have a great relationship," Lindsay said. "We trust each other and that is what I plan on continuing doing. I think that is all we can do -- do our best, rely on each other and lean on each other for the rest of this competition as long as we stay in."
Witney is holding Frankie to his word!
As we saw during last week's show, Frankie made a promise to Witney that if they made it to "like week eight or nine," he would take his shirt off. Well, according to Witney, it's happening!
"Here's the deal, I said that thinking I was going to be the first to go home, so I wasn't going to have to worry about it," Frankie explained.
"He didn't think I would remember or the show would remember," added Witney, who suggested the makeup department can give him abs. "But they did and you will fulfill that. There's some contour that can happen on the show."
Drew and Emma credit mirrorball champ Rashad Jennings for helping the Property Brothers star out with his "swag."
"Rashad helped," Emma said of Drew's major improvement from week seven to eight. "He really helped."
"Just being around him for a week, it has rubbed off," Drew admitted. "I am at least a 22 on the swag [scale now]!"
Social media teases.
Below, see more of the best moments that the dancing duos have shared over social media as they gear up to take the stage to perform again on Monday:
Are YOU excited for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars? Which team will you be rooting for? Let me know on Twitter (@desireemurphy_) and be sure to follow all of our DWTS coverage all season long, right here on ETonline.com. For even more ballroom buzz, tune into ET's Reality Check Facebook page Monday night immediately following the show for After the Stars, ET's official DWTS after show!