Dwyane Wade Speaks Out After Wife Gabrielle Union's Miscarriage Revelation
Dwyane Wade is one fantastic husband.
The NBA player tweeted out a sweet message for his wife, Gabrielle Union, after she shared her heartbreaking struggle to conceive.
"My wife is one strong individual!!!" the basketball star wrote on Twitter, in a show of support.
Union reveals in her forthcoming memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine, that she and Wade have gone to incredible lengths to conceive.
"I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” she writes. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant -- I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."
Union says in her book, out Oct. 17, that after three years of enduring failed IVF treatments, she and her husband "remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of."
Fans have been grateful to Union for sharing her story, as it mirrors so many of their own.
She tweeted in response to the outpouring of love, writing, "Why I share my pain along with my joy, important to connect. No need to suffer in silence or in solitude. Thank u for the support! ❤❤❤"
