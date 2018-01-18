Dylan Farrow Breaks Down Crying After Detailing Woody Allen Sexual Assault Allegations

Dylan Farrow gave her first TV interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

During the interview, which aired Thursday on the morning show, Dylan detailed the sexual assault allegations against her father, Woody Allen, in which she claims that he molested her at their family's home in Connecticut when she was seven years old.

"I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother's country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up," she told King. "And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted. As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts."

Dylan continued, "As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger."

Allen has never been charged with a crime regarding this alleged incident and has longed rebuffed the claims made by his daughter. He has further accused Dylan's mother and his ex-wife, Dylan Farrow, of brainwashing their daughter into believing she was molested, and Allen and Mia's son, Moses Farrow, has also made such claims in the past.

"What I don't understand is how is this crazy story of me being brainwashed and coached more believable than what I'm saying about being sexually assaulted by my father?" Dylan said in response.

While speaking with King, Dylan was visibly emotional after watching a clip from 60 Minutes where Allen vehemently denies the allegations. "He's lying and he's been lying for so long," she said through tears. "And it is difficult for me to see him and to hear his voice. I'm sorry."

Dylan goes on to claim that the alleged incident in the attic wasn't the only time Allen's behavior was inappropriate.

"He would follow me around. He was always touching me, cuddling me and if I ever said, 'You know, like, I want to go off by myself,' he wouldn't let me," she said. "He often asked me to get into bed with him when he had only his underwear on and sometimes when only I had my underwear on."

Following the interview, Allen released a statement to CBS This Morning, and further denied that he was ever inappropriate with his daughter.

"Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn't make it any more true today than it was in the past," reads the 82-year-old filmmaker's statement. "I never molested my daughter -- as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago."

During her interview with King, Dylan also addressed the fact that her father has had a successful career in Hollywood and worked with lots of A-list actresses despite these accusations.

“I’ve been saying this, I’ve been repeating my accusations unaltered for over 20 years,” Farrow said. "I have been systematically shut down, ignored or discredited. If they can’t acknowledge the accusations of one survivor, how are they going to stand for all of us?"

More recently, several actors that have starred in Allen's movies have vowed to never work with him again and-or have donated their salaries from the films to the anti-harassment movement Time's Up.

A source told ET that Selena Gomez -- who starred in Allen's movie, A Rainy Day in New York -- donated to Time's Up and her contribution "far exceeded her salary for the film."

