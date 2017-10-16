Ed Sheeran Breaks His Arm in Bicycle Accident, Injury Could Affect His Upcoming Shows

It doesn't appear that Ed Sheeran will be playing the guitar any time soon.

On Monday, the 26-year-old musician shared a photo of his right arm in a cast and a sling on his left arm after he says he suffered some injuries while riding his bike.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," he revealed in the caption. "Please stay tuned for further news."