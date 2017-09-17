Ed Sheeran Cancels Concert in St. Louis Over Safety Concerns

"With the safety of the fans being of upmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night’s show," Messina Touring Group said in a statement posted on Sheeran's website. "While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed’s schedule will allow in 2018."

Tickets for Sheeran's show will be refunded.