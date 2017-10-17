Ed Sheeran Cancels Tour Dates After Injuring Arms in Bicycle Accident

Ed Sheeran is listening to his doctor's orders.

The "Shape of You" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that he'll be canceling tour dates in five cities in Asia as he recovers from arm injuries he suffered during a bicycle accident.

"A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong," Sheeran revealed of the shows, which are scheduled from Oct. 22 to Nov. 5. "I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details."

"PS - Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged," the message concluded.