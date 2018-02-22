Ed Sheeran Confirms He's Not Married Yet, Simply Wearing an Engagement Ring

Ed Sheeran is proud to be engaged to fiancee Cherry Seaborn.

The 27-year-old singer sparked rumors over the weekend that he secretly got married to Seaborn, thanks to sporting a simple silver band on his ring finger while performing in London, England. However, Sheeran set the record straight in a new interview on Tuesday at the 2018 BRIT Awards in which he confirmed he wasn't married yet, and explained that the new piece of hardware is actually his engagement ring.

Sheeran also revealed that Seaborn actually made the ring herself.

"No, I'm not married," he told Lorraine's Dan Wooten. "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven't told anyone that, either."

Meanwhile, we got a look at Seaborn's engagement ring last month, when she sported the impressive sparkler while out and about in London.

Sheeran announced their engagement on Jan. 20 with a sweet Instagram post, sharing that he actually proposed to his longtime love -- whom he's known since he was 11 years old from his hometown of Framlingham, England -- before the new year.

"We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx," he added.

