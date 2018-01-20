Ed Sheeran Engaged to Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn - See Their Sweet Announcement!

Ed Sheeran on Saturday announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend and hometown sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

Sheeran, 26, has long described Seaborn, who he has known from his hometown of Framlingham, England, since he was 11 years old, as a grounding influence on his life.

"I think it's cool," he told ET last March. "You don't get away with a lot, because she can call you out on anything."

The pair began dating in 2015 and it didn't take long for the English singer to ponder the possibility of getting married or having children.

"Yeah, potentially, I would like some kids," he told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show in February 2017.

"She lives three or four miles away from me where I grew up, and we live together now, we just got cats," he said at the time.

Sheeran has had a pretty good run as of late. He recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on her song "End Game." He made a much-ballyhooed (albeit short) appearance on HBO's Game of Thrones last season. Oh, and his solo career isn't doing too badly, considering that he became the first solo male artist to have two songs chart on Billboard's Hot 100 for more than a year and his latest track "Perfect" is comfortably sitting at #1.

No date has been set yet for the couple's big day.

