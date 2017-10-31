Ed Sheeran & Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn Wear Matching Costumes for 'Stranger Things'-Inspired Halloween Bash
It was all about the pink for Ed Sheeran and his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, as the couple stepped out to attend a Halloween party in London, England, on Tuesday.
The pair rocked matching pink fur coats, fedora hats adorned with bright pink feathers and walking sticks while attending a bash put on by TV personality Jonathan Ross at his Hampstead manor.
Seaborn completed her look with pale pink shoes.
NEWS: Ed Sheeran Praises Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Ross went all out for the fun party, rolling out a Stranger Things Eggo cart, making his own alphabet wall and laying out bucket loads of candy.
NEWS: Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Struggle With Substance Abuse: 'It All Starts Off as a Party'
See more on Sheeran and his girlfriend in the video below.