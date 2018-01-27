Ed Sheeran Mistaken for Icelandic Man in Newspaper Obituary

Ed Sheeran is very much alive and well, contrary to what an Icelandic newspaper, Morgunblaðið, reported.

The publication included a picture of Sheeran, 26, next to an obituary of an 82-year-old man named Svavar Gunnari Sigurðsson, who died on Dec. 19. The mix-up was noticed by a Twitter user who shared a snap of the article, which featured the "Perfect" crooner's photo next to the death announcement.

"Hate to break it to u but Ed Sheeran is dead. It also turns out he is a 82 year old Icelandic man called Svavar. Ed Sheeran was apparently only his stage name.... #ripsvavarsheeran," he wrote. Sheeran has yet to comment on the mistake.

Hate to break it to u but Ed Sheeran is dead. It also turns out he is a 82 year old Icelandic man called Svavar. Ed Sheeran was apperantly only his stage name.... #ripsvavarsheeranpic.twitter.com/gxXuccmU2h — Ari_music (@AriGudmundsson) January 25, 2018

Last week, the British singer announced his engagement to his girlfriend and hometown sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

The couple grew up together in Framlingham, England, and started dating in 2015. On Tuesday, the bride-to-be was spotted out in London with her gorgeous engagement ring.

Take a look at her new sparkling bling in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ed Sheeran’s Fiancee Cherry Seaborn Flashes Engagement Ring in London: Pic!

Ed Sheeran Engaged to Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn - See Their Sweet Announcement!

Taylor Swift Drops 'End Game' Music Video With Future, Ed Sheeran -- Watch!

Related Gallery