Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Struggle With Substance Abuse: 'It All Starts Off as a Party'

Ed Sheeran admits that he had a hard time acclimating to fame.

During an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air on Saturday, the "Shape of You" singer opens up about his secret struggle with substance abuse when first coming up in the music industry.

“I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it -- and I didn’t adjust because I was constantly working on tour," he confides while on the show (quotes via People). "All the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse."