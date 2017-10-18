Ed Sheeran Steps Out in a Cast and Sling After Scary Bicycle Accident, Reveals Which Bones He Broke
Ed Sheeran is stepping out while on the mend.
The "Shape of You" singer walked the carpet at the 2017 Q Awards in London on Wednesday, with his right arm in a cast and his left in a sling, after a scary bicycle accident on Monday forced him to cancel several shows.
"I am fine. I am a bit bruised and broken, but I'm fine," Sheeran told reporters at the show. "I broke my elbow, broke my wrist, broke a rib."
"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," Sheeran told fans on Instagram on Monday, before breaking the news that he'd be sidelined from playing guitar a day later.
"A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future," Sheeran shared on Tuesday. "PS - Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged."
