Ed Sheeran’s Fiancee Cherry Seaborn Flashes Engagement Ring in London: Pic!

In love with the shape of… that rock! Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, last weekend. And it looks like the singer did a good job in picking out her diamond ring.

Seaborn was spotted out in London on Tuesday, sporting the enormous rock. She was sported silky black pants, a black sweater and white button-down shirt.

The couple grew up together in Framlingham, England, and started dating in 2015. Sheeran shared the news of their engagement on Instagram on Jan. 20.

“Got myself a fiancé just before the new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx,” the GRAMMY winner captioned the pic of himself kissing his future bride.

In addition to his chart-topping love songs, Sheeran has also publicly opened up about Seaborn to ET.

"I think it's cool," he told ET last March. "You don't get away with a lot, because she can call you out on anything."

