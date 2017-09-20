Ed Skrein and Daniel Dae Kim Spend Time Together After 'Hellboy' Casting Controversy: '#FullCircle'

Sometimes good karma really does come back around.

Just days after news broke that Daniel Dae Kim would be replacing Ed Skrein in the upcoming Hellboy reboot, the two stars have apparently become friends.

Kim took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a smiling snapshot of him and the charming Deadpool villain hanging out at a restaurant, where they were getting to know one another.

"I don't necessarily believe that everything happens for a reason, but I'm sure glad this did," Kim wrote in the caption. "Thanks for the opportunity to get to know one another in person, @edskrein. Grateful to now call you #friend. #fullcircle #SkreinRhymesWithWine #Hellboy #TaleOfTwoDaimios."