Ed Skrein and Daniel Dae Kim Spend Time Together After 'Hellboy' Casting Controversy: '#FullCircle'
Sometimes good karma really does come back around.
Just days after news broke that Daniel Dae Kim would be replacing Ed Skrein in the upcoming Hellboy reboot, the two stars have apparently become friends.
Kim took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a smiling snapshot of him and the charming Deadpool villain hanging out at a restaurant, where they were getting to know one another.
"I don't necessarily believe that everything happens for a reason, but I'm sure glad this did," Kim wrote in the caption. "Thanks for the opportunity to get to know one another in person, @edskrein. Grateful to now call you #friend. #fullcircle #SkreinRhymesWithWine #Hellboy #TaleOfTwoDaimios."
The friendship comes after weeks of controversy that was sparked when the London-born Skrein revealed that he'd been cast to play the character of Major Ben Daimio -- who is a Japanese-American character in the comics -- in the upcoming remake of the Hellboy seires, starring Stranger Things' David Harbour as the eponymous hell-born hero.
The casting news sparked immediate backlash from critics, who accused Lionsgate of whitewashing the character. Some even called for boycotts of the film. After hearing of the controversy, Skrein voluntarily decided to leave the project and released a statement explaining his exit.
"It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voice in the Arts," wrote Skein, who said he was not aware of the character's Asian heritage. "I feel it is important to honour and respect that. [Therefore] I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately."
News broke earlier this month that Kim was in talks to take over the role.
The 49-year-old Korean-American star recently quit Hawaii Five-0, along with co-star Grace Park, after unsuccessfully arguing for salary equality with co-stars Scott Caan and Alex O'Loughlin. Kim had starred as Chin Ho Kelly on the police procedural since its premiere in 2010.
Hellboy is set to premiere in 2018.