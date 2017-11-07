Ed Westwick Responds to Actress Kristina Cohen Accusing Him of Rape

Cohen said she did not report the incident because her boyfriend at the time placed the blame on her, calling her an "active participant" and told her that Westwick would "destroy" her acting career.

“I now realize the ways in which these men in power prey on women, and how this tactic is used so frequently in our industry, and surely, in many others,” Cohen continues. “I’m sickened to see men like Ed respected in such a public way.”

As for why she chose this week to come out about the alleged rape, the 27-year-actress concludes, "I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault. Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters."