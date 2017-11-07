Ed Westwick Responds to Actress Kristina Cohen Accusing Him of Rape
Ed Westwick claims he has never even met the woman accusing him of rape.
Actress Kristina Cohen alleged in a post on Facebook on Monday that she was sexually assaulted by the Gossip Girl star when she and her then-boyfriend -- whom she says was a producer and a friend of Westwick -- visited the 30-year-old actor at his residence three years ago.
On Tuesday, Westwick took to social media to vehemently deny Cohen's allegation. "I do not know this woman," he posted to both Twitter and Instagram. "I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."
The last month has been incredibly difficult. Like so many women I too have a story of sexual assault, and the...Posted by Kristina Cohen on Monday, November 6, 2017
In her post, Cohen alleges that while at Westwick's home, he suggested that she go and take a nap in one of the guest rooms. She claims that when she "eventually fell asleep," Westwick entered the room.
“I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” she alleges. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f**k me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me."
Cohen said she did not report the incident because her boyfriend at the time placed the blame on her, calling her an "active participant" and told her that Westwick would "destroy" her acting career.
“I now realize the ways in which these men in power prey on women, and how this tactic is used so frequently in our industry, and surely, in many others,” Cohen continues. “I’m sickened to see men like Ed respected in such a public way.”
As for why she chose this week to come out about the alleged rape, the 27-year-actress concludes, "I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault. Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters."
A number of men and women in Hollywood have spoken out in recent months alleging that they have been sexually harassed and/or assaulted while working in the industry, including Reese Witherspoon.
Here is her story: