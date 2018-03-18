Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Bagshawe Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out His Name!

Welcome to the world, new baby Bagshawe!

ET can confirm that Eddie Redmayne and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, welcomed their second child on March 10 -- a son named Luke Richard Bagshawe. The announcement was first made in a birth notice in The London Times newspaper.

The couple's first child, daughter Iris Mary Redmayne, was born in June 2016.

While the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor usually keeps his family life pretty private, he did open up to ET about the joy of being a dad, in an interview shortly after Iris' birth.

“I don’t think anything can prepare [you],” the Oscar-winner said at the time. “The amazing thing is everything that everyone tells you beforehand -- which is all cliché -- is true. You’ve heard it all before and yet when you're experiencing it, it feels like the first time and you suddenly start telling everyone these things as if they're completely new and original thoughts. And they’re like, ‘Yeah that's the cliché.’”

He continued, gushing: “But all the things [like] different parts of your heart opening … it's really extraordinary,” he said. “There's this amazing thing with children -- whenever you're having a bit of a tired moment or something, it's like she's always just one stop ahead of you, smiling you along. It’s great.”

Redmayne, who won an Academy Award in 2015 for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in Theory of Everything, also weighed in recently on the legendary physicist's death.

"We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet," he said in a statement to ET. "My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family."

