Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Expecting Baby No. 2
Eddie Redmayne and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, are expanding their family!
On Wednesday, a rep for the Oscar-winning actor confirmed to ET that Bagshawe is pregnant with their second child. The couple is already parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Iris Mary, whom they welcomed last June.
No word yet on when Bagshawe is due.
Redmayne and Bagshawe have been married since December 2014. Last November, the 35-year-old British actor talked to ET about his new role as a father.
“I don’t think anything can prepare [you],” Redmayne admitted. “The amazing thing is, everything that everyone tells you beforehand -- which is all cliché -- is true. You’ve heard it all before, and yet when you're experiencing it, it feels like the first time, and you suddenly start telling everyone these things as if they're completely new and original thoughts. And they’re like, ‘Yeah that's the cliché.’”
“But all the things [like] different parts of your heart opening … it's really extraordinary,” he continued. “There's this amazing thing with children -- whenever you're having a bit of a tired moment or something, it's like, she's always just one stop ahead of you, smiling you along. It’s great."
-- Reporting by Angelique Jackson