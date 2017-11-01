Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Expecting Baby No. 2

Eddie Redmayne and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, are expanding their family!

On Wednesday, a rep for the Oscar-winning actor confirmed to ET that Bagshawe is pregnant with their second child. The couple is already parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Iris Mary, whom they welcomed last June.

No word yet on when Bagshawe is due.

Redmayne and Bagshawe have been married since December 2014. Last November, the 35-year-old British actor talked to ET about his new role as a father.